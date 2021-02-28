MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is working with school districts on the contact tracing process for positive COVID-19 cases, and a Massena Central School Board of Education member wondered if the district’s personnel were receiving overtime or any other compensation for their work.
“For the concept of contact tracing that the school is doing for Public Health, I was just wondering if we could find out and get some sort of report as to the labor effort the school district employees are putting towards this end. Are we paying overtime or any sort of additional compensation to employees with regard to this work that they’re doing for St. Lawrence County Public Health?” Kevin Perretta asked during a special board meeting last week.
“There has to be some effort involved, that’s for sure,” board President Patrick Bronchetti said.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said he wasn’t aware that anyone had applied for overtime pay, “but it is a great deal of work at time for both the principal and head nurse.”
He said they would, however, allow the head nurse to take some comp time to make up for any overtime she may have put in.
“I would say that would be the only thing that comes to mind,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the public health department relies on the school nurse, usually the head nurse, when contact tracing must be done.
“She’s the conduit between Public Health and the school. So she’s contacting the administrators involved,” he said.
If there’s a COVID case identified on a bus, the head nurse works with the director of transportation.
“They’re now pulling out the bus lists and where the kids were sitting so they can look at this, which we have to keep anyway,” Mr. Brady said.
If a COVID case is identified in a classroom, she works with the building principal to look at seating charts, identify who would have been in class that day, and cross-reference seating charts with attendance.
“Where the work comes in is the contacting of staff members and contacting of parents in order to notify them that they’re likely a contact and they would need to quarantine until they hear from Public Health. That’s where most of the work is,” he said.
“We know Public Health is backlogged, so if we say it’s Public Health’s responsibility, then we have people showing up in the building the next day who should not be there. So it benefits us for contacting the students and the staff so they don’t show up, and that’s really why we end up being put in that position. We don’t want them here when it’s potentially not safe for them to be here,” Mr. Brady said.
