WATERTOWN — Representatives from most school districts under the Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida Board of Cooperative Educational Services umbrella have been meeting to prepare in the case a school has to shut down due to the novel coronavirus.
Stephen J. Todd, district superintendent of Jeff-Lewis BOCES, invited public health representatives and representatives from the 18 schools in the cooperative to meet March 6 and share information on the coronavirus. That meeting was followed up by another on Tuesday, during which school representatives talked through joint guidance districts received Monday from the state Department of Health and Department of Education.
The meeting included superintendents, teachers, school nurses and administrators, Mr. Todd said, and focused on what the ramifications would be if a school would have to be closed because of COVID-19.
According to guidance from the state, county health departments will make determinations based on health situations and any testing that takes place.
If a student or staff member were to test positive for COVID-19, the school would need to shut down for 24 hours for vigorous cleaning, Mr. Todd said. And the county health department would have to evaluate the person who tested positive, as well as those the person was in contact with, to determine the degree to which there have been others who might have been exposed.
After the 24 hours, the health department would decide if the school would need to re-open or remain closed for a specific period of time.
“Knowing that,” he said Wednesday, “we wanted to make sure we brought our school folks together yesterday to kind of talk through the implications of that.”
They discussed what to think about in advance to ensure there was continuity of all essential services, to make sure families had opportunities to engage in learning during the closure of a school. They also discussed providing resources to students if a school closes, whether that be electronic- or paper-based. They also discussed the social emotional implications and making sure the districts are able to share resources with families in the communities.
“Because we know that this will be a stressful time for families if it does indeed happen,” Mr. Todd said, “but we hope it won’t.”
At this point, Mr. Todd and the surrounding districts are reminding students and staff to wash their hands, minimize face touching and avoid other ways of spreading germs.
“We do that already during flu season, which is in high gear right now, so these are all consistent with what we would do in flu season,” Mr. Todd said, “but we are particularly vigilant knowing that this is something we want to prevent the spread of.”
