Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.