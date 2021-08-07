WATERTOWN — With the start of a new school year quickly approaching, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Thursday that the governor’s office and state Department of Health will not provide health guidance to school districts this fall.
Instead, the responsibility lies with individual school districts to decide on things like masking and social distancing, based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools,” Dr. Zucker said. “Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments.”
As school districts across the north country have waited eagerly for instructions from the state about how to go about reopening in the fall, especially where things like social distancing are involved, this lack of direct guidance has come as a shock to many. Despite the surprise, regional BOCES organizations say they will soon meet with school and public health officials to devise plans.
Stephen J. Todd, District Superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, said he had been in meetings with district superintendents from around the state and with state education department officials earlier in the week ahead of the news. At that time, everyone was still expecting guidance any day from the Department of Health and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office because it had been promised for months.
In St. Lawrence County, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Thomas R. Burns said shortly before the guidance was issued, they started hearing that it might be coming from the state Health Department to leave decision-making up to individual school districts.
“They said ‘we’re not going to give you guidance,’ but in a sense they did give us guidance when they said they were strongly recommending the CDC guidelines,” Mr. Burns said. “That was our assumption, that whatever it looked like, that the CDC guidelines would be sort of a framework.”
Mr. Burns said BOCES has been in contact with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department and Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health.
“From a medical standpoint, he’s really recommending the CDC guidelines as well because of the increased infection rate due to the delta variant,” Mr. Burns said.
He said they’ll be keeping an eye on the county’s infection rates because while the county is listed as in moderate transmission right now, numbers are going up daily. They’re also still looking for guidance on social distancing.
“We don’t have sort of a final answer on busing. But what’s in the CDC guidelines, and they’re advisories, is they’re saying 6-foot distancing for adults, 3 feet when possible with students. It’s up to local discretion. If everyone is masked... then I think that is a good thing in the sense that it allows us to bring kids closer together,” Mr. Burns said.
Mr. Todd said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has also already been in communication with health department leaders in Jefferson and Lewis counties, and with the county administrators, and is setting up meetings for the superintendents of each district to meet with their respective health department people and county leaders to make sure they’re getting the advice of health experts.
Though determinations are apparently going to be made at the individual district level, he said they want to make sure those decisions are informed by the best science, the best health advice that is available. He also noted the district has had wonderful working relationships throughout the pandemic, and even before, with county health department partners in Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as county governments.
“I think we can safely say that though no determinations will be made by any district until those conversations have happened and we’ve received advice from our health experts, and conversations within communities have taken place, the most recent CDC guidelines will inform all of these decisions,” Mr. Todd said.
Given new evidence on the delta variant, the CDC updated guidance for fully vaccinated people, now recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also added recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested three to five days after exposure, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
According to the CDC, students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall of 2021 is a priority. The organization maintains that vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. As many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not currently eligible for vaccination, the CDC says its guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies, such as screen testing, to protect students, staff and those at home.
“I think the over-arching theme that is going to inform all of our deliberation, planning and decision-making on this is getting our students back into school, in person, every day for as normal an experience as we can get,” Mr. Todd said. “I think everyone would acknowledge that there was very little spread and transmission of the virus in schools during this past year, and I think that’s because we worked so hard to follow the experts, follow the science and use layered mitigation strategies that protected students, staff, families and communities, so we’re going to continue to use those.”
In addition to universal indoor masking, the CDC recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk. When it’s not possible to maintain at least 3 feet, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies. According to the CDC, localities should monitor community transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing, and occurrence of outbreaks to guide decisions on the level of layered prevention strategies necessary in districts.
“Had we known back in March, April, May, June that there wouldn’t be guidance coming from the state, and that we would be proceeding with the process for developing our protocols and procedures in this regard, we would have been doing that then, we wouldn’t have waited until the beginning of August to be able to inform our communities about what these important bits of information would be,” Mr. Todd said. “Now that we know it’s not coming and we’re working with our own local health officials and such, our folks stand ready to make those plans and to move forward to keep our kids, staff and our schools safe and to get everybody into school.”
