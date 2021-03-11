WATERTOWN — There’s a COVID-19 “vaccine supercharge” coming to New York state, which will see the federal government get directly involved with distributing doses and funding vaccination sites.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday announced the new vaccine distribution program in a video message to New Yorkers.
“More vaccines and better access to vaccine sites are on the way via a supercharge effort that will utilize New York’s hundreds of Community Health Centers as federally funded vaccine sites,” Sen. Schumer said.
CHCs are federally supported, nonprofit primary and preventative health care facilities that offer service to low-income and uninsured people. Across New York, there are more than 70 CHC parent organizations with more than 800 individual locations.
In Watertown, North Country Family Health Center is one of 35 CHC parent organizations in New York that Sen. Schumer’s office said will be immediately eligible to participate in this program.
Nationally, about 700 CHC parent organizations with 4,000 individual sites are eligible. More will be announced as they become available.
Sen. Schumer said that utilizing $32 billion included in the coronavirus aid package passed in December, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will send doses of COVID-19 vaccines directly to eligible facilities nationwide, alongside the doses the facilities are already receiving from states.
The exact amount of vaccine doses being given to each facility will be announced shortly.
While each location of a CHC parent organization will be eligible to run a federally backed vaccine clinic under this program, the CHCs must opt in and parent organizations will decide to allocate doses to them independently.
Vaccines will be distributed following New York state’s current phased vaccine rollout plan, meaning only those eligible for doses at state-run sites will be eligible for doses at CHC sites. Sen. Schumer said this push of more vaccines will allow the state to move more quickly through its phased vaccine rollout plan.
“We’ve all heard stories of people having to travel way too far to get a vaccine, hampering our ability to recover from the pandemic and return to normal,” he said. “Well, I’m happy to announce, New York, help and vaccines are on the way.”
