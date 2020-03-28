OGDENSBURG — Staff at the Seaway Valley Prevention Council are finding that in times where advocating substance use disorder prevention and recovery has to be done via social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are working by a motto, “Do too much.”
Chelsea E. Bartlett, the organization’s program director for prevention programs, Advancing Tobacco Free Communities Grant and Drug Free Coalition Grant, and teen intervention counselor, said when the council saw the increase in COVID-19 cases they wanted to find a balance between providing services to their community while also keeping the staff members in the agency safe.
“So trying to find a correct balance for us using technology to the best of our abilities but not isolating anybody who isn’t used to using technology,” Ms. Bartlett said. “We didn’t want to completely transition all at once and lose anybody who was seeking our services.”
The agency put together a plan of steps that started with letting those that use their services know that they were moving to using Zoom Video Communications and that the agency created a toll free number to help those registered with them to get the service.
“Since our confirmed cases we have moved to go completely digital, but we are offering all of our services that we can digitally,” Ms. Bartlett said. “That is the starting point.”
They first started with a rotating staff to practice social distancing and currently the office at 206 Ford St. is working on a skeleton staff to be sure there is someone there answering phones to direct people to the right program.
“We still need to move forward with fiscal things, making sure we get everything out in time, get all of our mail,” Ms. Bartlett said. “So there is a rotation of administrative stuff in the office.”
But “flexibility” is the word Ms. Bartlett and Valley Recovery Center Program Director William P. Doyle said they were using to describe the agency, because of the constant changes they had to implement due to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
Quoting their Council Director Larry Calkins, Mr. Doyle said they took changes as a “opportunity to meet the masses.”
“We have the ability now to reach more people, to help more individuals who are in need of our services and our support and our connection,” Mr. Doyle said. “I didn’t waste any time. We do a lot of work with Dr. John Burnett in Massena and his motto is ‘do too much’ and so that’s what we’re trying to do at this point to keep people safe but to keep our members connected to us and other individuals in recovery throughout New York State at this point.”
Right now they are working with Anchor Recovery in Watertown and Corrections Recovery Center in Finger Lakes region, creating a schedule between the three recovery centers that will be posted online every day and it will have that variety of group meetings for anyone with an internet connection to use.
“So it is super exciting to be a part of something like this,” Mr. Doyle said. “Now we are able to see something that we didn’t see before all this happened.”
With the use of Zoom, Mr. Doyle said group meetings for those in recovery have reached an all new high with just under a 500 percent increase in attendance last week, compared to the week prior.
He said before the required social distancing due to the coronavirus, transportation was the largest barrier for those in recovery, but through meetings online, that barrier came down.
“Now it’s reliable internet access, the phone that has the app on it, but those are the things that we can work through a lot easier, sometimes, than transportation,” Mr. Doyle said. “For us it has been the act of constant contact with them.”
Ms. Bartlett said the main focus is also continuing to do all the things they do with community wide programs and prevention programs, which includes a lot of school programming, just in a different way.
The extended school day staff, that used to go into the schools for after-school programing talking about substance, violence and bullying prevention, now is working on online videos for students as well as creating activities for students to do at home, like making a muffin in a mug by using a microwave, and apple crisps, as well an art contest that helps in anti-vaping and tobacco programming
But while they both talked about the efforts the Seaway Valley Prevention Council were making to remain flexible, they both agreed that the team there has not forgotten about taking care of each other.
“(We’re) remembering that our staff is going through the same worries that our community is,” Ms. Bartlett said. “Everybody has somebody close to them who is considered a vulnerable population if you look hard enough, so (we’re) making sure everybody in this situation is taken care of.
“This is the opportunity to be creative,” she said. “What could we have done with our program before that we didn’t think about because we didn’t have to, so how can we engage as many people as possible to get rid of as much isolation as possible.”
