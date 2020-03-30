LOUISVILLE — The April 14 meeting for the Seaway Valley Senior Citizens in Waddington has been canceled.
The next meeting for the Seaway Valley Senior Citizens will be on May 12 at the Louisville Fire Department on Route 37 at noon.
This will be the annual pizza party. Members are asked to bring their place settings and a desert to share if they wish to. For information call 315-764-5804.
