MALONE — A second person has died from COVID-19 complications, officials said Wednesday.
This is the second death in the county this week and the second death overall in the Franklin area since the start of the pandemic.
Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane in a press release reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, while two people are suspected to have the virus, based on symptoms. Six people have recovered, Kissane said.
This brings the total active cases of COVID-19 to 50, Kissane said.
“One of our confirmed cases is hospitalized in another county and one isolating in Canada, so they are not in our active numbers, just our confirmed,” Kissane said.
Since March, there have been 146 confirmed positive cases in Franklin County, through testing. There are 111 probable cases recorded since the start of the pandemic, with two of those “epi-linked to positive cases,” Kissane said. This brings a cumulative positive tally to 257 cases.
In total, 201 people since March have beat the virus, with 94 out of 146 recovering from confirmed cases, and 109 out of 111 people recovering from suspected cases.
One person at Franklin Correctional Facility remains in quarantine.
As of Tuesday evening, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center announced no new active COVID-19 cases. This keeps the total number of positive cases at 20 under the Tribe’s jurisdiction, Mohawk Tribe Director of Communications Brendan White said in a statement.
The 20 people who have tested positive are in isolation and more than 100 community members are quarantine at home, White said in a prepared statement.
“With American Thanksgiving two weeks away, gatherings should only include members of the same household,” White added.
Akwesasne residents and non-member employees of local businesses and schools can schedule free COVID-19 testing by calling Massena Hospital at 315-769-4321, Mountain Medical Services at 518 521-3322 in Malone or 315-705-0700 in Massena.
