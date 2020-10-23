WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College received confirmation Friday that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the second positive COVID-19 case for the college, with the first being reported Oct. 2.
According to a release, the college is assisting Jefferson County Public Health in its contact tracing efforts to identify any possible exposure risks to other students, faculty or staff. Campus faculty, staff and students are encouraged to answer their phones should they receive a call from “NYS Contact Tracing” at (518) 387-9993.
The release states that the student is registered for on-campus classes and therefore was tested as part of JCC’s surveillance testing plan, which was implemented in late September. Increased cleaning and disinfection practices, as well as social distancing in all offices, have also been implemented.
