WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health received notice Tuesday that another resident of Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the second COVID positive resident case at the facility.
The resident is currently asymptomatic and was tested as a screening measure, according to a release from Samaritan. The resident was already on precautionary measures and was in isolation, with staff using extra safety measures and full PPE when interacting with them.
The resident has been moved to the special COVID unit that was previously set up to deal with cases like this, part of Samaritan’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan.
As a precaution, all other residents on the same floor will be rapid tested and monitored, with their vital signs and temperatures checked every eight hours. All Summit Village Skilled Nursing residents will be tested multiple times over the next two weeks due to this new positive case.
Visitation for the facility remains suspended as it needs to remain COVID free for 14 days for limited indoor visitation to resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.