SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Central School District announced Sunday that a second student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but in-person classes are expected to continue Monday.
The district received confirmation of its first positive virus case just last week, which was also a student, prompting the district to move to a remote learning model for one day — Friday.
Since the school building was shut down Friday, district officials are preparing to safely reopen Monday.
Extra cleaning and disinfection took place throughout the entire school building, a letter from Jennifer L. Gaffney reads.
But, she asks that parents and guardians of students in grades 7 through 12 be prepared for a possible shift to remote instruction.
“If this becomes necessary, I will inform you of our transition plan to virtual learning,” she said in the letter.
The district is attempting to be transparent, the letter reads, but cannot release further details about the student who has tested positive for COVID.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker does not reflect this new virus case. Under the lab-reported data section, one positive case is reported. The school-reported data section also reflects one positive case. Both the lab-reported data and the school-reported data were last updated Friday, according to the tracker.
“We appreciate your continued support and understanding,” the letter reads. “We will continue to work together to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff as we move forward.”
