HARRISVILLE — Heavy thunderstorms that hit Friday afternoon washed out a section of roadway between Fullerville and Garrison roads in the town of Pitcairn.
The storm hit the southeast portion of St. Lawrence County, and the north and eastern section of Lewis County.
According to the Harrisville Fire Department, at about 5:15 p.m., road crews were on the scene after the storm passed to repair the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.