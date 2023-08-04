Storm washes out Pitcairn road

This Doppler radar screenshot shows the heavy thunderstorm moving over the Harrisville area around 1:15 p.m. Friday. From Accuweather

HARRISVILLE — Heavy thunderstorms that hit Friday afternoon washed out a section of roadway between Fullerville and Garrison roads in the town of Pitcairn.

The storm hit the southeast portion of St. Lawrence County, and the north and eastern section of Lewis County.

According to the Harrisville Fire Department, at about 5:15 p.m., road crews were on the scene after the storm passed to repair the damage.

