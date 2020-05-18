The Watertown Red and Black will have to wait a little longer before they can make another run at a championship. The Empire Football League announced early Monday morning that it will be canceling the 2020 season due to the dangers related to COVID-19.
In a press release, the league stated that “with teams spanning multiple states, a plethora of ever-changing rules/protocols and constantly shrinking timelines, we made this decision with mixed feelings of pride and sadness. Pride because as leaders we know that we did right thing for players, coaches, officials, sponsors, and fans of the Empire Football League. Sadness because the responsibility of being a good leader has brought us to this ultimate decision to postpone 2020 season.”
The EFL was supposed to have nine teams participating in the league this year: the Red and Black, Hudson Valley Mountaineers, Glens Falls Greenjackets, Utica Nighthawks, Plattsburgh North Stars, Northern New York Grizzlies, New Jersey Stags, Syracuse Smash and the Tri-City Spartans.
The decision to cancel the season comes after the league held a meeting recently with all the owners to discuss how to navigate around COVID-19.
