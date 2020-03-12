WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black will hold events Saturday and Monday involving players and coaching staff.
The team will hold a meet-and-greet for players from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the Above Reality Virtual Sports Complex in the Stateway Plaza.
Then on Monday, at the Watertown YMCA at the fairgrounds, the Red and Black will hold an indoor practice on the large field from 8-10 p.m.
