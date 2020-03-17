CANTON — Sergi’s in Canton announced on its Instagram account that is it temporarily closing.
“It is with sadness that we have decided to close our doors in light of COVID-19. Effective Tuesday, March 17th until further notice,” the post read.
“We believe that it is in the best interest for our employees and our community.”
On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered the closing of all restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters. Restaurants are still allowed to offer take-out for customers.
“We hope that in this time of uncertainty, everyone can stay healthy and as positive as possible,” The Sergi’s Instagram post continued. “We are unsure of when our doors will reopen, but we look forward to being able to serve you again soon. Stay safe, The Sergi Family.”
