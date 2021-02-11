WATERTOWN — Seven deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday — six in Jefferson County and one in St. Lawrence County — as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 110 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll is now at 173.
Jefferson County added 61 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,959. Six deaths were reported.
“Our sincerest condolences are being extended to the members of all six families who have lost a loved one,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said Thursday in his daily email update.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 42, for a new total of 4,556.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 20 to 314. Hospitalizations decreased to 15 patients — down seven from Wednesday.
There are 153 people in precautionary quarantine and 753 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 74 virus-related deaths.
“Hopefully, tomorrow will result in an improved summary,” Mr. Hagemann wrote.
St. Lawrence County logged another 44 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,348. One death was reported.
Twenty-eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of three from Wednesday.
There are currently 512 known active cases in the county.
A total of 4,762 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 195,261 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 74 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged five new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,631. No deaths were reported.
A total of 104 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of six from Wednesday — nine of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Wednesday.
A total of 1,502 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 11 since Wednesday, resulting in 104 known active cases in the county. There are 235 people in quarantine.
Twenty-five deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
