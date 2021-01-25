OGDENSBURG — Seven St. Lawrence County schools announced over the weekend they were notified of positive COVID-19 cases, with some of them starting the week off with remote instruction.
The Ogdensburg City School District, Canton Central School District, Gouverneur Central School District, Madrid-Waddington Central School District and Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District announced they would be switching to remote learning starting Monday.
Hermon-DeKalb Central School and Trinity Catholic School in Massena also announced they were each notified of a positive case of COVID-19, but would remain on their regular schedules.
Ogdensburg school officials announced in a Sunday Facebook post they were notified of a positive case of COVID-19 among the school staff at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
The district said the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has already begun contact tracing efforts. But due to the number of students and staff members at the school already identified, the district decided the school would pivot to its remote instruction plan “to protect the health and safety of everyone in our school community.”
The remote instruction will be for two days — Monday and Tuesday. The plan right now is for in-person learning to resume Wednesday.
All elementary buildings will remain open for the school’s regular hybrid learning model.
As of Friday, the district reported 34 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 19 on- and off-site students and 18 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Canton school officials said in a Monday Facebook post they had received notice a few minutes prior that a staff member at Banford Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 and Banford Elementary would move to remote instruction for Monday. They later announced the district would be closing for in-person instruction starting at 11 a.m. to allow them time to conduct contact tracing for a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Friday, the district reported 54 COVID-19 cases — 41 on- and off-site students and 13 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Gouverneur school officials announced Sunday they would pivot to remote instruction for Monday and Tuesday “until we have test results from a number of people.”
As of Friday, the district reported 52 COVID-19 cases — 37 on- and off-site students and 15 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
At Madrid-Waddington, school officials announced in a Facebook post Sunday that all students would be pivoting to remote instruction Monday after four new positive COVID-19 cases were identified among the student population — two at the elementary level and two at the high school level.
“This will give us time to conduct contact tracing and determine how quickly we can bring students back for in-person instruction. All students who attend full-day programs at off-campus locations will still be transported,” the post reads.
As of Friday, the district reported 17 COVID-19 cases — 14 on- and off-site students and three teachers and staff.
Parishville-Hopkinton Central School officials posted a revised class schedule Sunday on Facebook “in response to the high number of quarantined PHCS students and staff.” The revised schedule covers Monday through Friday.
Among the changes, the third grade A Group is remote Monday and Tuesday and the third grade B Group is in person Thursday and Friday. Ninth grade students are remote Monday through Wednesday and begin in-person instruction Thursday. Grade 12 students are remote Monday through Friday and begin in-person instruction on Feb. 1. Non-quarantined BOCES students may attend their BOCES programs.
As of Friday, the district reported 20 COVID-19 cases — 15 on- and off-site students and five on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Hermon-DeKalb school officials said in a Sunday Facebook post they were informed of a positive case of COVID-19 in the lower elementary school, impacting one classroom and one school bus.
“Other than the affected classroom and bus, school will continue as normal for everyone else tomorrow,” the post reads.
As of Friday, the district reported 15 COVID-19 cases — 15 on- and off-site students and no teachers and staff.
In Massena, Trinity Catholic School officials said in a Sunday Facebook post they had received notification of a positive COVID-19 case in the PreK3 class.
“This only affects that class and their teachers, so they will be quarantined through February 1. The Covid positive person was and is asymptomatic and only had the test done due to other medical reasons. There are no other classes involved and even the siblings of our 3 year olds can come to school. We will keep our 3 year olds and their teachers in our prayers,” the post reads.
As of Friday, the school reported five COVID-19 cases — two on-site students and three on-site teachers.
