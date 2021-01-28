BRASHER FALLS — The St. Lawrence and Heuvelton school districts have joined other local districts in switching to remote instruction this week after positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in their buildings.
In a Wednesday night Facebook message, St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Christopher Rose said they were notified at 5 p.m. that they had a positive case of COVID-19 in the high school, and middle and high school students would pivot to remote instruction for Thursday and Friday to give them time to coordinate contract tracing with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
“The person that tested positive has not been in school since last week but the timeframe falls within the ten days of mandatory quarantine for those who may have been exposed,” Mr. Rose wrote.
Elementary school students and high school students who attend BOCES special education programs and Seaway Tech continued with in-person instruction.
As of Tuesday, the district reported 24 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 18 on- and off-site students and six on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Heuvelton Central School officials announced on their website that, because of insufficient staffing levels, students in grades seven through 12 would pivot to remote instruction for Thursday, with an anticipated return Monday. That’s in addition to grades one through six, which had already switched to remote instruction.
“On-site instruction will continue for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes, as well as BOCES Special Education Programs hosted at Heuvelton Central School. Heuvelton students attending BOCES Northwest Technical Center and BOCES Special Education Programs will continue to attend those programs on a daily basis,” officials wrote.
As of Wednesday, the district reported 29 COVID-19 cases — 23 on- and off-site students and six on- and off-site teachers and staff.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Hermon-DeKalb Central School officials said they were informed of a positive COVID-19 case among a staff member who was in multiple classrooms throughout the school. As a result, they dismissed students at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and changed to fully remote learning for the remainder of the week.
They had announced in a Facebook post earlier this week that they were informed of a positive case of COVID-19 at the lower elementary school. They said that impacted one classroom and one school bus.
“Other than the affected classroom and bus, school will continue as normal for everyone else tomorrow. Again this case impacts one classroom and one bus run only,” they wrote.
As of Wednesday, the district had reported 17 COVID-19 cases — 16 on- and off-site students and one on- and off-site teacher or staff member.
Morristown Central School officials announced this week on their website that they were informed of a staff member at the secondary level who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As a result, students in grades seven through 12 moved to remote instruction.
“Due to the number of staff members on quarantine, the District is pivoting to remote instruction for all students in Grades 9-12 only starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27 through & including Monday, February 1. In-person instruction for students in grades 9-12 will resume on Tuesday, February 2,” they wrote
As of Wednesday, the district had reported nine COVID-19 cases — seven on- and off-site students and two on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Ogdensburg City School District officials reported this week on their website that two students tested positive for COVID-19, and all students pivoted to remote instruction starting Wednesday with an anticipated return Monday.
“Due to a high number of staff who have been identified as potential contacts in this case, or are out on other quarantines, we do not have adequate staff for in-person instruction,” they wrote.
They announced Sunday that they were notified of a positive case of COVID-19 among the school staff at Ogdensburg Free Academy, and those students pivoted to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday. All elementary buildings had remained open for the school’s regular hybrid learning model.
As of Wednesday, the district had reported 783 COVID-19 cases — 766 on- and off-site students and 17 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Officials at Clifton-Fine Central School announced this week on the district’s website that they were informed of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 among the middle and high school community late Sunday.
“The contact tracing procedures have demonstrated to us that the student to student contacts were contained and minimized due to the District’s pandemic planning and safety protocols. However, because of the quarantine impact of the two cases on our small Middle/High school staff, CF Middle/High will pivot to Distance Learning January 26-29, 2021. Students in PreK-6 will remain in person this week,” officials wrote
As of Wednesday, the district had reported nine COVID-19 cases — four on- and off-site students and five on- and off-site teachers and staff.
In Franklin County, Salmon River School District officials indicated Thursday morning that schools would be switching to fully remote learning starting Thursday. In-person instruction is currently scheduled for Feb. 8.
As of Wednesday, the district had reported 16 COVID-19 cases — 11 on- and off-site students and five on- and off-site teachers and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.