OGDENSBURG — On Monday, a boil water notice was put into place for the 200 block of William Street, 500-700 block of Lisbon Street and the 200 block of Dearborn Street in the city.
In a notice to residents, the city asks residents in those sections of the city to boil water before using.
The notice is due to a water valve replacement in the intersection of Dearborn and Lisbon streets, causing little or no water pressure, according to the city.
“When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water,” the release states.
It’s expected to take two to three days before the notice is lifted.
