County jails in the north country are taking precautions to minimize the spread of the coronavirus — for both inmates and the correction officers who work in them.
So far, there have been no COVID-19 cases for inmates and correction officers at the Jefferson, St. Lawrence or Lewis county jails.
“Knock wood,” Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli said. “We haven’t had any.”
With a full capacity of more than 40 inmates, about half of his jail is currently full, he said.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said one corrections officer is off and self quarantined, though it was not related to COVID-19 and was occurring under the abundance of precaution.
At the jails, staff is screened when they enter the buildings. Anyone showing even the sign of a sniffle is sent home, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill said.
As the coronavirus crisis continues, there have been growing concerns nationally about jail populations because the virus is so contagious and considered “incubators” for it to spread within correctional facilities.
But county jails are taking a series of steps to try to prevent that from happening, the three sheriffs said Wednesday. The state’s sheriff’s association has helped jail staffs prepare for the situation, Sheriff Carpinelli said.
Jail cells and facilities are getting sanitized and new inmates are being housed separately from the remainder of the jail population, so they don’t spread the virus when they are brought into the facilities.
“Everything and everyone is getting sanitized,” Sheriff O’Neill said.
New inmates are quarantined for 14 days and must wear masks. Jail staff then monitor them for the virus, Sheriff Carpinelli said.
After the 14 days, inmates are moved to the general population. As of Wednesday, the St. Lawrence jail had 62 inmates, 54 males and 8 females, while five inmates are being quarantined there. In Jefferson County, 76 male and 12 female inmates are in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Masks and other person protective equipment, or PPEs, are made available to officers who want to use them.
The jails took immediate precautions after the virus hit. Inmate visitations and all civilian services were stopped.
As has been done in other jails across the state and the country, some nonviolent inmates were released because of the virus outbreak.
After a hearing in the jail on Friday, seven parole violators in the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building were released. They were in jail for “technical” violations, such as missing a curfew, not checking in with their parole officer, being caught associating with other criminals or failing a drug test, Sheriff O’Neill said.
While Lewis County hasn’t freed any inmates, three parolees have been released from the St. Lawrence jail, with Sheriff Bigwarfe working with the state to release another 10.
The three sheriffs’ departments also are taking precautions to protect their road patrols.
“Hopefully by Friday, we will know what is going on, but, obviously, if I get that in my patrol, it could spread quite rapidly,” Bigwarfe told St. Lawrence County lawmakers on Monday night.
While it’s mostly business as usual, Jefferson County road patrol officers have been told to keep physical contact to a minimum — for the safety of the public and officers, Sheriff O’Neill said.
“They’re doing their jobs,” she said.
Road patrols in Jefferson County have encountered a handful of instances in which people were not following state social distancing and gathering directives. Deputies just instructed the groups to go home, Sheriff O’Neill said.
In St. Lawrence County, road patrol officers had to go out during the past week to bars and taverns that weren’t in compliance.
Deputies are also spreading the word to the Amish community about taking precautions during the outbreak, Sheriff Bigwarfe said.
