CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says phone calls seeming to come from its civil division seeking payments are scams.
The office said it has received multiple reports of people receiving calls that appear to come from 315-379-2221, the office’s civil division line. Victims are reporting that callers are telling them they failed to appear in court on a subpoena and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
The callers then attempt to convince people to purchase pre-paid debit cards or provide card numbers for a secure bond and instruct them to turn themselves in to the sheriff’s office.
“At no time will members of the sheriff’s office call and request that money be paid in this manner,” the office said in a statement.
Anyone receiving one of these calls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222.
