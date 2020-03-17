LOWVILLE — Love of the Snirt Run led the Corona Run “non-event” originator to pull down the Facebook page.
Al Carlock, of Stittville, said he started the “Corona Run 2020” Facebook event page as a joke when he learned the Barnes Corners Sno Pals postponed the 17th Annual Polaris Snirt Poker Run to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on Friday.
He and the other Facebook event page hosts said it wasn’t meant as an official event but rather as a bunch of people who love to ride showing up to do so together, however, it quickly took on a momentum that turned it into what seemed like an event.
After learning that Sno Pals President Scott Margeson was concerned that hundreds of riders showing up on that day could jeopardize Snirt going forward, however, the group decided they had to take action.
“We took it down because we don’t want to ruin the chance of getting other events scheduled,” Mr. Carlock said. “We just wanted to make it 100 percent clear that there was no event to attend.”
He said some people who had wanted to participate in the Corona Run had been posting on other pages and to each he responded that if there’s still a state of emergency and the county doesn’t want people on the roads, he definitely wasn’t going to ride.
Before the Corona Run page ended, about 1,200 people had indicated that they planned to show up at the Timberview Restaurant in Turin on the planned Snirt day, April 18, and ride anyway. About 2,700 more people said they were interested.
“I’m not trying to step on anyone’s toes. I love Snirt,” Mr. Carlock said in an interview before pulling the page.
The Barnes Corners Sno Pals and the county are feeling that love.
“Thank you,” Mr. Margeson said simply when he first heard of Mr. Carlock’s actions. “We as a snow club are very appreciative and I’m sure the county is, too.”
They are.
County board Chairman Lawrence Dolhof, who wrote two different posts discouraging large groups of riders from showing up on April 18 because the ATV trails on the seasonal roads are closed and because of the seriousness of the health crisis, was glad to hear that the Corona Run page hosts ”understand and respect” Snirt’s postponement.
“We truly appreciate their support for rescheduling the Snirt run without undermining that process in the interim,” Mr. Dolhof said.
Mr. Carlock said that all of the people that ordered stickers and T-shirts with a logo using the Corona beer logo script and crown will still receive their merchandise.
Mr. Margeson and Mr. Dolhof both said the intention is to reschedule the annual Snirt event, a day-long ride that attracts about 3,000 ATVs to Lewis and parts of Jefferson counties, as soon as it’s prudent and possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.