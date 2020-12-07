NEW YORK — The state may limit indoor dining and set a threshold to shutter nonessential businesses in regions threatening to reach critical hospital capacity, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, before U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state’s winter COVID-19 plan.
Nonessential businesses will be forced to close in any of the state’s 10 regions if its seven-day average hospitalization rate shows the region will hit critical hospital capacity, or 90% of available beds, within three weeks.
“If our hospital capacity becomes critical, we’re going to close down that region, period,” Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing Monday in his Manhattan office. “There are certain absolutes. What is absolute here is you cannot overwhelm your hospitals. You can’t be Italy. If you are at a rate that is going to overwhelm your hospitals, you must shut down — not just indoor dining, shut down only nonessential businesses.”
If a region’s hospitalization rate does not stabilize within the five-day period, indoor dining will be reduced to 25% of patrons down from 50% of guests throughout upstate New York and Long Island, but will shutter completely in New York City, where restaurants are capped at 25%.
“We’re going to watch the hospitalization rate over the next five days,” Cuomo said. “If that hospitalization rate doesn’t stabilize, which frankly, I don’t expect it to. New Yorkers could change it. It’s all a function of behavior.
“Forget the indoor dining — we are looking at hospitalization capacity,” the governor added, “and if we don’t get the rate under control, you are going to overwhelm your hospitals.”
The new indoor dining restrictions comes on the heels of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines Friday, specifically identifying indoor venues such as restaurants as high-risk scenarios to transmit and contract COVID-19.
“We don’t want to do that again? Then change your behavior,” Cuomo said. “If we don’t change our behavior, that is the absolute reality of the situation.”
The state Department of Health issued an order Monday requiring New York’s 215 private and public hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25%. Hospitals increased bed capacity by 50% in the spring in preparation for a virus outbreak that would overwhelm the health system. The additional 25% will remain in reserve.
“We can issue up to 50 percent, but we’re only going to 25 (percent),” Cuomo said. “We don’t have a capacity criticality at this moment.”
The state has about 54,000 hospital beds statewide, or up to potentially 75,000 with a 50% increase. About 35,000 beds are occupied in the state for elective surgeries and procedures, which the state may pause to reserve bed space for virus patients.
The DOH will request all retired nurses, doctors and medical personnel to assist as hospital staff become exhausted and overburdened. The directive is part of the state’s ongoing surge and flex initiative to monitor the health system to evenly disperse patient loads, personal protective equipment, staff and more.
Officials stand ready to create 5,000 more beds with temporary emergency field hospitals for overflow patients at various facilities statewide, including several SUNY campuses and the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.
Public and private hospitals must also share patient loads within their system, or outside their system, if necessary.
“None of this has been done before,” Cuomo said. “It was highly disruptive for the hospital management system, but we started it in the spring ... and now we have more experience with it.”
Each hospital submits an updated number of hospital and intensive care unit beds to the DOH each night.
“Bottom line for us: I see it as hospital capacity versus vaccination critical mass,” Cuomo said. “Can your hospitals stand the increase until you start to see a reduction from the vaccinations? Everything you can do to slow the spread and, at the same time, accelerate the vaccines.”
U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to hold a hearing Thursday to review Manhattan-based drugmaker Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. If approved, the first 170,000-dose shipment of the immunization is expected to arrive in New York by the end of the week.
The first vials will be prioritized for nursing home residents, staff and health care workers treating COVID-positive patients and will take several weeks to administer.
Fauci expects the vaccine will be widely available to the public around the beginning of April, with the majority able to get a dose through May and June.
Patients must receive a second dosage at least 28 days after their first shot, reaching optimal protection from the disease a week to 10 days later.
“If we do that well, by the time we get into the core of this summer and get into the start of the third quarter 2021, we should be in good shape,” Fauci said by video call Monday.
About 75% to 80% of the community must be vaccinated against a disease for efficacy.
Cuomo and Fauci both agreed extensive public outreach and education efforts are needed to successfully vaccinate the majority of Black and brown Americans, who died from COVID-19 at twice and 1.5 times the rate of whites.
Fauci anticipates virus numbers will continue to increase nationwide because of the holiday season through at least mid-January, as a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday, and the subsequent Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa festivities will superimpose upon each other.
“Without substantial mitigation, the middle of January would be a really dark time for us,” Fauci said during Monday’s briefing. “You have a surge upon a surge. If we don’t mitigate well, if we don’t listen to the public health measures we need to follow, we can see things start to really get bad in the middle of January. Not just New York state, but any state or city.”
A spread is typically evident in virus numbers about two-and-a-half weeks after an event, Fauci said.
Schools have maintained a traditionally lower COVID-19 positivity and transmission rate than nonessential businesses including bars and restaurants. The risk of spread has reduced in gyms, beauty salons and other similar businesses with effective precautions in place.
Fauci was initially surprised that schools did not serve as feeding grounds for the coronavirus to spread.
Fauci said the state’s winter COVID-19 response plan, including coordinating efforts with surrounding states, is sound.
The state’s viral transmission rate is 1.2, or that one person with COVID-19 infects 1.2 other people. Transmission rates above 1 indicate an increasing outbreak.
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 4.27% without microcluster zones, and 4.8% including focus zones Monday, about flat since Thursday, but up from about 4% new infections through much of last week.
Statewide virus hospitalizations increased 160 patients to 4,602 people Monday, with 872 patients in intensive care, up 22. Hospitals in the Finger Lakes, Western New York and Central New York regions have the state’s highest number of COVID-19 patients with 545, 487 and 296 patients each, respectively.
Eighty New Yorkers died from the novel coronavirus Sunday — the state’s highest single-day fatality count since early summer — and up from 56 on Saturday. More than 60 New Yorkers died from the virus most days last week.
