OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department continues to join forces with community partners to bring COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to county residents.
Appointments are still available for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday, April 26 at Laker Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus in Oswego. First dose shots of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to people between 4 and 6 p.m. Those who sign up for this clinic must be able to return on Monday, May 24 for their second dose.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccination, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments as well. Call 315-349-3330.
Appointments are also available for the COVID-19 testing clinic scheduled for Tuesday, April 27. Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to the Paul V. Moore High School, 44 School Drive, Central Square and provide free COVID-19 rapid testing. The drive-thru clinic will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
To register for COVID-19 testing, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
