CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday. There have been 151 cases of the disease caused by coronavirus in the county since March 25.
Nine people have been hospitalized with the disease and 80 people have recovered and have been removed from isolation.
The state Department of Health reports that 1,282 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County as of Wednesday.
People who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms can call for an appointment for testing at:
— St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
— Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
— St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
St. Lawrence County continues to urge all residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.
Stop pretending, St. Lawrence Cty is not serious about curbing COVID-19.
