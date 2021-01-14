WATERTOWN — The tri-county region reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 complications Thursday as the three counties also reported 280 new cases of the virus.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 95.
St. Lawrence County logged another 105 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,533. Three new deaths were reported.
Twenty-nine people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of five from Wednesday.
There are currently 1,065 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,413 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 158,628 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 55 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 144 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,398. Two additional deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 98 and now stands at 2,628. There are 725 people in mandatory isolation, and 21 people are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of six from Wednesday.
There are 394 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,331 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 45,295 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 41,897 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 24 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 31 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,203. There was one new death reported.
A total of 252 individuals are currently in isolation, 22 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of three from Wednesday.
A total of 935 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 45 from Wednesday, resulting in 254 known active cases in the county. There are 657 people in quarantine.
To date, 23,842 tests have been performed since March. A total of 22,639 results have come back negative.
The county has logged 16 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.