OSWEGATCHIE — United Helpers reports six residents at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility have died since last week, all having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Formerly called RiverLedge Nursing Home, the 8101 Route 68 location has confirmed more than 100 positive coronavirus test results since Nov. 22, when an outbreak of staff and resident cases was first reported.
On Friday, the site had logged a total of 60 cases since Nov. 22, and as of Tuesday morning, the total has climbed to 112, with 71 residents and 41 staff members infected.
The first fatality was reported on Thanksgiving, and two residents are currently hospitalized, according to a Tuesday update from the organization. With roughly 300 employees, the Ogdensburg facility is home to about 150 people.
Less than a mile southwest of the city limits, the Ogdensburg facility is located within the town of Oswegatchie, where the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports 89 active cases as of noon Monday. The department reports 30 active cases for Ogdensburg, second highest in the county to Oswegatchie.
On Monday, United Helpers confirmed three resident and two staff member cases at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 205 Canton-Madrid Road.
No active positive cases have been reported at United Helpers’ several other residential facilities in the county.
In a Tuesday statement, Vice President of Operations Timothy J. Parsons expressed United Helpers’ “deepest sympathy” to loved ones of residents.
The Ogdensburg facility last reported COVID-19 cases in April, when three residents and one staff member tested positive, according to United Helpers CEO Stephen E. Knight.
A handful of other cases — the individuals have since recovered — have been reported at the Lisbon Individualized Residential Alternative and the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care site over the last seven months.
Stacey L. Cannizzo, United Helpers vice president of quality improvement, issued a plea Tuesday for frequent hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing.
“Please, do your part to help,” she said.
Visitation at both the Ogdensburg and Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care locations is suspended until further notice.
