WATERTOWN — Five more deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday in Jefferson County, and another was reported in St. Lawrence County, as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 119 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 131.
Jefferson County added 65 new COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,167. Five deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 77, for a new total of 3,545. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by 19 to 537. But hospitalizations increased Monday, up three from Sunday to 23. There are 307 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,255 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 48,545 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 44,378 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 44 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 39 novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,449. One new death was reported over the weekend.
Thirty-four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of three from Sunday.
There are currently 1,213 known active cases in the county.
A total of 3,172 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 173,779 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 64 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 15 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,428. No deaths were reported.
A total of 185 individuals are currently in isolation, 22 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of one from Sunday.
A total of 1,220 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 18 since Sunday, resulting in 185 known active cases in the county. There are 346 people in quarantine.
To date, 25,505 tests have been performed since March. A total of 24,077 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — a number that hasn’t changed since last week.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
