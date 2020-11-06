AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported six new active COVID-19 cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction on Thursday — making 11 total active COVID-19 cases attributed to multiple sources.
The Tribe’s Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department, and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department conducted contact tracing and notified people who may have had direct exposure.
Both Public Health Departments are monitoring the cases and providing guidance during the isolation period. No further information is being provided to protect patient privacy.
