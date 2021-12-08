WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported four new COVID-19 deaths Monday, while St. Lawrence County reported two additional deaths.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring the total number of people who have died from the virus since the onset of the pandemic to 136. The deaths in St. Lawrence County bring its total to 148. Lewis County has experienced 38 deaths.
St. Lawrence County also reported 148 new virus cases, bringing its total to 15,751. There are 34 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of three from Tuesday.
Jefferson County reported 84 new cases, for a total of 13,939. Twenty-eight people are hospitalized, four fewer than Tuesday.
Lewis County reported 22 new cases, bringing its total to 4,065. Five people are in the hospital, one less than Tuesday.
In total, there were 254 new virus cases reported Wednesday in the tri-county area.
