CANTON — United Helpers’ two nursing homes in St. Lawrence County report six new cases of COVID-19, and zero deaths Thursday.
The Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, logged three new staff positives and two new resident positives, bringing the site’s case count to 154 since Nov. 29. One person remains hospitalized and 12 people have died of coronavirus-related complications.
The Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 8101 Route 68, logged one new staff case Thursday. One person remains hospitalized, and 215 total people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the outbreak first began the weekend of Nov. 21. A total of 23 fatalities have been recorded since Thanksgiving.
An increase of six from Wednesday, 93 people from the Canton site have recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. No change from Wednesday, 90 people from the Ogdensburg site have recovered.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.