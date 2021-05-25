WATERTOWN — No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 16.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 212.
Jefferson County added four COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,080. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 2.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by eight, for a new total of 6,907.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by three to 81, while hospitalizations decreased by one to six patients.
There are three people in precautionary quarantine and 270 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 86 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported nine new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,465. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
There are currently 94 known active cases in the county, an increase of one from Monday, and a total of 7,275 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 325,356 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported three new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,343. No deaths were reported.
A total of 32 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of seven from Monday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday.
A total of 2,281 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 32 since Monday, resulting in 32 known active cases in the county. There are 83 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.