MALONE — Franklin County on Wednesday reported its sixth death due to COVID-19 complications, officials said.
According to the county manager’s office, five new positive cases have been reported since Tuesday, while two residents recently made recoveries, bringing the total number of known active cases to 54. This brings the total of confirmed positive cases since March to 294 and the cumulative positive cases to 354. The cumulative tally takes into account suspected cases of COVID-19, based on symptoms.
Of those tested since the start of the pandemic, 36,936 people have tested negative.
There are currently 360 county residents in either isolation or quarantine, but no one is listed as such at Barehill, Franklin or Upstate correctional facilities as of Tuesday.
The state reported Tuesday that Franklin County’s positivity rate is 1.2%. Its seven-day rolling average is 2.1%, while its 14-day rolling average is 2.2%, state officials said.
