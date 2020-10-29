WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation Thursday that another student has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the sixth student case and seventh overall positive case for the district.
The district is working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.
According to a release from the district, as much as it is attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, it’s required to protect the privacy rights of staff and students. Therefore, the district is not permitted to release any additional information at this time.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker does not reflect this new case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.