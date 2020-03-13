BARNES CORNERS — The 17th Annual Polaris Snirt Poker Run has been postponed by the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals.
Club President Scott Mageson said the board made the decision in their meeting Friday based on recommendations by the Lewis County Public Health, the Governor’s directive and concern by a number of club members and other authorities as a precaution to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus known as COVID-19.
“Five weeks from the run, we were getting ready to order everything,” Mr. Mageson said, noting that they will be monitoring the situation. Rescheduling the Snirt is “to be determined.”
The all-terrain vehicle event, scheduled this year for April 18, attracted about 4,800 people from all over the state, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts last year, many of whom make hotel reservations a year in advance every year.
The event is considered an excellent money maker by many business from Utica to Watertown and Adams to Brantingham.
Within an hour of posting the decision, there were about 500 comments between the group’s Facebook page and that of the event, most saying the move was unnecessary and many claiming they would “ride anyway.” A number of people were concerned about losing accommodation deposits.
