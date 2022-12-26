WATERTOWN — The snowstorm that has buried the north country over the holiday weekend is seemingly going to continue in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Both are under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. today.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected Monday night into today — with additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible.
Winds will also produce blowing and drifting snow.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the warning reads. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
Watertown had already recorded 40 inches of snow by Monday, according to the weather service, so if the city sees another 1 to 2 feet, it’s looking at over 50 inches.
Jon P. Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, has been a forecaster for the National Weather Service for almost 20 years, and he says he hasn’t seen a storm like this one before.
“This is the worst I’ve seen in my career in terms of the combination of wind and snow and the blizzard conditions,” he said.
Blizzard conditions, which dissipated Sunday, require blowing snow that is expected to reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less for at least three hours. There is no temperature requirement, but wind speed must be at least 35 mph for a blizzard warning to be issued. Those warnings expired in the tri-county area Sunday afternoon.
During a news conference Monday in Buffalo, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said she has been in contact with the county and Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.
Mayor Smith said that the governor reached out to ensure the city had enough resources.
He also said that Gov. Hochul said she wanted to make sure that he and the citizens of Watertown knew “that whatever we need, the state would provide.”
He said that prior to the storm, the city had asked the state’s Department of Transportation to take care of the main roads such as Washington, State, LeRay, and Arsenal streets, which the state did.
“There was a lot of preplanning that went into this, thanks to the governor and DOT which has made it a little bit easier for us,” he said. “The governor’s been excellent — last storm, this storm — of making sure that we have the resources that we need.”
He said there normally are several calls between himself and the Governor’s Office to follow up and ensure the city has what it needs.
“The fact that the state has been able to step in and take care of those main arterials, really allows our plow crews to focus on the secondary arterials and the residential areas,” Mayor Smith said. “The state really has done a phenomenal job of taking care of those main arteries.”
Mayor Smith also complimented the work from the city’s Department of Public Works.
“Those guys are very dedicated, and they’ve done a phenomenal job over the holidays, sacrificing family to make sure the city streets are cleaned,” he said.
A news release from National Grid on Monday stated that 99% of power has been restored to central and Northern New York and the repairs that are left are “labor-intensive,” and are “primarily single-customer and isolated pockets of outages.”
“We thank all of our customers for their continued patience and understanding as we advance closer to completing service restoration. Our field force will remain active in the region until the last outage is resolved,” said National Grid’s Vice President of New York Electric Operations Matt Barnett. “On behalf of National Grid, I want to extend a special thanks to the police, fire, public works, municipal officials, and other volunteers for their ongoing assistance and for their support of our customers and communities during our storm recovery efforts.”
Flooding on Route 3 from County Route 120 to Hessel Road in Ellisburg has forced all lanes to be closed about 7 p.m. Sunday. The road was still closed as of 2 p.m. Monday.
The winter storm warning in Jefferson and Lewis counties expires at 1 p.m. today and the lake-effect snow warning for southeastern and southwestern St. Lawrence County will expire at 10 a.m. today.
