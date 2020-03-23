POTSDAM — SOAR, Lifelong Learning in the North Country, has announced that all activities for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester are canceled.
The Board of Directors has decided that there will be no refunds for members who joined in the Fall of 2019. Those who joined the organization this spring will receive refund checks in the amount of $75, the membership fee.
Although the annual meeting, held during the spring luncheon, is canceled, the Board of Directors is considering holding an email poll sent to the membership as a means of electing officers and board members and for approving the 2020-2021 budget. The board is hopeful that members will participate in an effort to meet the required quorum. Members will be informed of this event at a later date.
Plans for the Fall 2020 semester of classes are already in the works. Sept. 7 is the expected start date, and various committee members are carrying out the necessary preparations to bring to the membership a full range of courses.
Check SOAR’s website frequently for the latest news. www.soarnorthcountry.org.
