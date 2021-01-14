POTSDAM — Some school districts in each of the tri-counties have switched to remote learning after positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in their buildings.
In Jefferson County, Indian River announced it will be going remote; in Lewis County, Beaver River announced the same; and in St. Lawrence County, students who have moved to remote instruction include all elementary students at Lawrence Avenue Elementary School in Potsdam, universal pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students at Madrid-Waddington Central School and all students at Lisbon Central School.
Lawrence Avenue Elementary School students were dismissed at 1 p.m. Thursday, and out-of-district BOCES students were dismissed at their regular time. Morning pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students were dismissed at their regular 11:05 a.m. time, and there was no afternoon Latch Key, pre-kindergarten or kindergarten. Middle and high school students remained on their regular schedules.
Potsdam Central School officials said in a Facebook post officials were notified Wednesday night of a positive case of COVID-19 in the elementary building, and all staff and students who could be possible contacts.
“As a result, we will have an early dismissal (on Thursday) due to staffing issues,” they said.
As of Wednesday, the district had reported 37 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker. That number includes 20 on-site students and 17 on-site teachers and staff members.
In another Facebook post Wednesday, Madrid-Waddington Central School officials said they had identified two new positive cases of COVID-19 among the elementary student population.
“Based on this information we will be moving all UPK (through) 5th grade students to fully remote instruction for both Thursday and Friday. This will give us time to conduct thorough contact tracing and determine how quickly we can bring elementary students back for in-person instruction,” they said.
All students in grades six through 12 are continuing with in-person instruction, and all students who attend programs at off-campus locations are still being transported.
“We will be making contact with all affected student families over the next 24 hours as we continue our contact tracing,” school officials said.
As of Wednesday, the district had reported 11 COVID-19 cases, according to the COVID-19 Report Card tracker. The number includes seven on-site students, one off-site student and three on-site teachers and staff.
Lisbon Central School officials also announced Wednesday they would switch to fully remote instruction through Tuesday. Special programs and BOCES students continue to attend their in-person classes.
“No students will be allowed in the building, all instruction will be provided remotely by their teachers. There will be no school on Monday, January 18th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In-person instruction for all UPK-Grade 6 students and Hybrid Gold Day students will resume on Thursday, January 21st,” they said in a Facebook post.
As of Tuesday, the district had reported 13 COVID-19 cases, according to the COVID-19 Report Card tracker. That includes four on-site students, five off-site students, two on-site teachers and staff and two off-site teachers and staff.
Beaver River Central School moved to remote learning Thursday and plans to continue online instruction Friday due to multiple staff members being placed in COVID quarantine — exceeding the available pool of substitutes.
Beaver River parents and students are encouraged to refer to the updated remote learning plan on the district’s website.
BOCES students will still attend their programs and transportation will be provided for those students as it’s normally done on Wednesdays. The district plans to return to its hybrid schedule beginning Tuesday. With Monday a holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Tuesday and Wednesday will be “green days” and Thursday and Friday will be “orange days,” according to the district.
As of Wednesday, the district has logged 26 COVID-19 cases, according to the COVID-19 Report Card tracker. That number includes 19 on-site students, four off-site students and three on-site teachers and staff members.
The Indian River Central School District has decided to transition to remote learning for students in grades pre-k through 12 beginning Tuesday and continuing until Jan. 19.
In a notice on the district’s website, Indian River has decided that pivoting to remote learning for the majority of its students as a necessary precaution to manage the challenges associated with the spread of COVID-19 throughout the district and in the community.
As of Wednesday, the district has logged 68 COVID-19 cases, according to the COVID-19 Report Card tracker. That number includes 40 on-site students and 28 on-site teachers and staff members.
Times reporter Rachel Burt contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.