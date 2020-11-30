ADAMS — On Monday, the South Jefferson Central School District received confirmation that a staff member from the middle school tested positive for COVID-19.
The district is working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service and supporting the contact tracing process, which identifies anyone who comes into contact with an individual who has COVID-19.
Masking and social distancing protocols remain in place within the district, and it continues to follow policies and procedures, including cleaning and disinfecting, to ensure the health and safety of students and employees. Specific areas of the building have been identified for additional cleaning and disinfecting.
According to a release from the district, officials are unable to release additional information about the individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.