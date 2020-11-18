ADAMS — The South Jefferson Central School District received confirmation Wednesday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and the case may impact students who rode district buses Monday and Tuesday — including BOCES and parochial students.
In light of this new case, all district schools will be closed and students will learn remotely Thursday and Friday, which will allow for staffing changes to be made in specific departments impacted by quarantining.
The district is working closely with the Jefferson County Public Health Service and supporting the contact tracing process. The district noted it cannot release further information at this time.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state’s COVID-19 Report Card does not yet reflect this new case — the first for the district.
