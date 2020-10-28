ADAMS — The South Jefferson Central School District announced Tuesday officials received confirmation from the Jefferson County Public Health Service that a student attending the high school tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made via a letter sent out to the district community Tuesday night.
In light of this positive case, staff members who may have worked with the student will work from home Wednesday as a precaution and to allow for a more thorough contact tracing process.
The district is working closely with Public Health, which is currently performing contact tracing. Pursuant to the district’s reopening plan, the affected areas are being disinfected, and masking and social distancing protocols remain in place.
In the letter, it was said the district was releasing the above information for transparency purposes, but is not permitted to release any additional information at this time to protect the privacy rights of students and staff.
The positive case is reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker tool, which identifies positive COVID cases in the state’s 713 school districts, under the lab-reported data section, but not the school-reported data section. The lab-reported data reflects one positive case in the district, with the newest case reported Tuesday, according to the tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.