cdc spore

The spikes that adorn the outer surface of the coronavirus, which impart the look of a corona, when viewed through an electron microscope. CDC photo

ADAMS — The South Jefferson Central School District announced Tuesday that a student who attends the Maynard P. Wilson Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, district officials said the student was in school Tuesday, but does not ride district transportation.

The district said it’s working closely with the Jefferson County Public Health Service for contact tracing, and the health service will be in touch with any students or staff who were in close contact with the student.

