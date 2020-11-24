ADAMS — The South Jefferson Central School District announced Tuesday that a student who attends the Maynard P. Wilson Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release, district officials said the student was in school Tuesday, but does not ride district transportation.
The district said it’s working closely with the Jefferson County Public Health Service for contact tracing, and the health service will be in touch with any students or staff who were in close contact with the student.
