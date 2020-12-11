TURIN — The South Lewis Central School District announced Friday that the district has switched to a remote learning model that will continue through at least Jan. 8.
The district learned Thursday of new positive COVID-19 cases within the district community. With the new positives, coupled with the cumulative and ongoing effects of other cases both connected and separate from the district’s schools, it is unable to continue in-person instruction, according to a letter from the district.
A few weeks ago, the district made the decision to continue in-person learning despite considerations to close through the holidays and into the new year.
“While we expected to see positivity rates of COVID-19 within our school and community, we also knew that schools have been extremely safe and not a location of spread or mass exposure,” the letter reads. “However, we could not have predicted the way in which quarantine requirements as a result of exposure to COVID-19 would decimate our school populations.”
The letter says the district sees daily decreases in both student and staff attendance due to quarantines, and it has become obvious that the community’s positivity rate will continue to increase, causing further mass quarantines of students and staff.
Meal services will continue for families who wish to have them provided via a sign-up system.
