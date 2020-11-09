TURIN — The South Lewis Central School District was notified Friday that a student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The student had not been in attendance or on campus since Wednesday, Oct. 21, resulting in the positive case having no immediate impact on the district’s students staff or operations.
A letter issued Friday from Superintendent Douglas Premo said the Lewis County Public Health Department is in the process of performing all necessary contact tracing effects and Public Health will notify anyone who may have been exposed.
Due to privacy the concerns, the district will not be releasing additional information about the student who tested positive.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker reflects one positive case within the district community, which is reportedly a student at the high school.
