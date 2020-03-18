In response to K-12 school, university and municipal office closures across the country due to COVID-19, Charter Communications, branded as Spectrum, issued a notice Wednesday regarding its service and network reliability.
“We are working with national and local authorities to provide continuity of critical services, and our senior leadership is focused on contingency planning to maintain our services at a high level,” the company’s statement reads in part.
Spectrum identified five corporate areas of focus amid the novel coronavirus pandemic: maintaining network reliability, community assistance, customer and employee safety, keeping stores clean and digital and self-service options.
“The network is built to sustain maximum capacity during peak usage, which is typically in the evenings, so a surge during the day would be well within the network’s capabilities to manage,” Spectrum wrote of the reliability of its communications network, which serves a total of more than 29 million individuals, government offices, first responders, businesses and health care facilities across 41 states.
In a community assistance effort launched Monday, the company is now offering free access to Spectrum broadband and WiFi for K-12 and college student households that are not already Spectrum customers. The free services are expected to be available for the next 60 days.
Spectrum WiFi hotspots will be open for public use until further notice, and the Spectrum Internet Assist program for “eligible low-income households” will continue to be available.
For service calls, “technicians who conduct in-home customer visits will only be dispatched to customer homes if they are healthy,” according to a company statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.