WATERTOWN — Jefferson County will begin a free, community-wide testing event Monday, but appointment slots are filling up fast, so you will need to act fast to reserve a spot.
Monday and Tuesday, Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital, the Jefferson County Public Health Service and the state Department of Health will be running the largest COVID-19 testing operation to date in the county, the county announced last week.
The county has 1,000 tests to administer, and as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Carthage Area Hospital had fully booked all 48 appointment slots for Monday and Samaritan Medical Center had 432 appointments booked, with 26 slots left, according to Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communications and public relations for Samaritan Medical Center. For Tuesday, Ms. DiStefano said Carthage had 49 booked appointments with 71 still available. She said Samaritan had 198 appointments booked with about 175 left available.
Testing hours at the Samaritan location, 1575 Washington St., Watertown, will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. Testing hours at the Carthage location, 1001 West St., Carthage, using the back entrance off of West Street, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray said the testing event is intended to address a number of goals.
“We have to address, obviously, the community spread and try to slow the spread down,” Mr. Gray said. “The more we can do, that leads us to the next goal of trying to keep the business community open and the schools open — not only open but safe — and then really the third goal was to take some pressure off of the current testing system.”
High demand for COVID-19 tests has made it very difficult to get tested across the state, including here in the north country, forcing testing centers to halt walk-ins and leading to hours-long lines at some sites.
Both Mr. Gray and Ms. DiStefano said the mass testing event should help to relieve pressure on other testing sites in the region.
“The goal is, if there’s any individual who has symptoms, they shouldn’t delay testing whatsoever,” Ms. DiStefano said. “Those are the ones we want to test immediately. This screening event is really about getting those that are asymptomatic or worried about a potential exposure tested.”
Ms. DiStefano said the combined 1,000 tests account for more than either Carthage or Samaritan have administered in one day to date. Samaritan’s daily test average for December is about 115, she said.
Jefferson County continues to pay for weekly tests of Watertown’s wastewater system to track the spread of the virus. Mr. Gray said those tests have recently shown a sharp increase in the spread of the disease, giving Samaritan, Carthage and the county even more cause to get this testing program underway.
“The wastewater testing that we’re doing had red indicators, for a very high level,” Mr. Gray said. “So we knew it was prevalent, that’s usually the indication that the virus is prevalent in the area, so we’re also trying to capture any potential spread from those indicators as well.”
This testing program is open to anyone who’s able to make an appointment regardless of county of residence, and the tests are free. New York state is providing the tests, produced by BioReference, and both Samaritan and Carthage are supplying the staff and supplies.
The tests will return results in two to three days, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by the county Public Health Service for contact tracing and guidance.
Ms. DiStefano encourages anyone interested in making an appointment to do so online at samaritanhealth.com/covid-test.
