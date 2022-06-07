CANTON — The north country has officially reached a “low community level” of COVID-19, according to Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health.
“At this point,” he said via email, “we need to have a sustainable approach and attitude about COVID.”
Dr. Williams recognized that, although COVID is here to stay for the foreseeable future, any public health interventions should be proportionate to the threat to public health, which at this moment is low.
He said it should also be proportionate to the collateral negative impact they have on the economy and psychosocial wellbeing.
“Right now we are at a low community level and we have multiple tools — vaccines and medications in particular — to combat the virus,” he said.
Dr. Williams recommended staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and to maintain proper ventilation indoors or gather outside as weather permits. He also said you should get tested if you’ve been exposed to the virus or express symptoms of it.
Those who are immunocompromised or are at high-risk for severe disease, he said, should have a plan for rapid testing if needed, and talk to their healthcare provider about candidacy for treatments like oral antivirals or monoclonal antibodies.
He said they should also talk to their healthcare provider about continuing to use masks in public spaces.
The populations that remain most at risk include the elderly, those with chronic conditions such as heart disease or diabetes, those with morbid obesity, and those immunocompromised due to an underlying medical condition.
Dr. Williams said that local hospital capacity is “adequate.”
While there are still a number of people hospitalized because of COVID, he said most patients are admitted for other reasons and are later discovered to have an active but asymptomatic COVID infection.
He said the biggest concern right now are the subvariants of Omicron, which are more transmissible than the original. Because COVID mutates frequently, he said there will likely be a new variant toward the end of summer or early fall, but did not say the public had to worry too much about that.
When schools start again in the fall, Dr. Williams expects an uptick in the number of cases, but does not necessarily think there will be a rise in hospitalizations or deaths, as a large proportion of the community has been vaccinated or immunized.
As of June 1, 61.3% of St. Lawrence County is fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the county government website.
There are 165 active cases, and four people hospitalized due to COVID. There have been 196 deaths to date since the start of the pandemic.
Dr. Williams stressed the importance of vaccination for those who have yet to get the jab.
“Vaccination reduces risk of infection, but most importantly, it protects individuals from severe illness, hospitalization and death,” he said.
“Anyone who is eligible for vaccination should consider getting one now, especially individuals who are at high risk due to age or underlying medical illness.”
