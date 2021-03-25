BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence Central School officials say they were notified late Wednesday night of two positive cases of COVID-19 in the elementary school, impacting 25 to 30 students who will switch to remote learning until the end of next week, but won’t be back in the classroom until April 13.
That’s because the quarantine period will take them up to spring break, which begins on April 2.
“As of now, all affected students and staff that have been in close contact have been contacted by school and names have been forwarded on to Public Health. The list will affect approximately 25-30 students that will move to remote education until April 2nd,” Superintendent Christopher Rose said in a Thursday morning Facebook post.
Spring break begins on April 2 and all students, including those who are now quarantined, won’t return to their studies until April 13. All other students in pre-kindergarten to grade 12 will continue to attend school as usual until the start of spring break.
“Due to vaccinations, less staff will need to quarantine than in previous incidents,” Mr. Rose wrote.
He said the two latest incidents were not a result of a spread at the school.
“As always, the safety of our students and staff is our -1 priority. Please continue to social distance and wear masks when you are not around immediate family members etc. Again, we thank you for your patience during these trying times,” he wrote.
As of Wednesday, the district reported 45 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 36 on- and off-site students and nine on- and off-site teachers and staff. The high school had reported 23 cases, while the elementary school reported 12 cases and the middle school reported 10 cases.
The district had closed for an emergency day earlier this month because of a lack of substitutes to fill their list of absent teaching and non-teaching staff. The closure impacted all students, including those who attend St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES programs. The district had previously used an emergency day on Feb. 11 because of staff shortages.
At the time of the last emergency closure, the district had reported 38 COVID-19 cases — 29 on- and off-site students and nine on- and off-site teachers and staff. The high school had reported 20 cases total, while the middle and elementary schools reported nine cases each.
