WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported a COVID-19-related death Monday as the number of reported new virus cases across the tri-county rose by 347 over the past weekend.
St. Lawrence County had not reported a COVID-19 death since May until one death was reported Aug. 29. On Sept. 7, the county reported that six people had died over the Labor Day holiday weekend and another death was reported Wednesday. On Friday, two deaths were reported and, with the death recorded Monday, the county’s death total since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 stands at 109.
The county reported 222 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing its total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 9,541. There are currently 591 known active cases in the county. Twenty-six people in the county are hospitalized with the virus.
Jefferson County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 8,263. There are 334 known active cases. There are nine people hospitalized. To date, 89 people have died from the virus within the county.
Lewis County reported 21 new cases Monday, expanding its total to 2,647. There are 70 known active cases. Seven people are hospitalized. Thirty-one people have died in Lewis County from the virus.
