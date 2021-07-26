CANTON — Starting in August, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is rolling its free COVID-19 vaccine clinics into the county Immunization Program.
Immunization Program clinics are typically held every Monday and Wednesday at the Human Services Building, 80 Route 310, in Canton. The program facilitates year-round adult and children’s vaccinations against a variety of viral infections, including influenza, hepatitis A and B, polio and HPV.
Clinics will include Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting Aug. 2. To reserve a time slot, call the Public Health Department at 315-386-3452. Those who are homebound and interested in being vaccinated should call 315-386-2325.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone at least 12 years old. Adolescents between 12 and 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult or bring a signed parental consent form. Pfizer vaccines are also still being administered at local pharmacies, including Kinney Drugs and Walgreens.
The Public Health Department is partnering with the Community Health Center of the North County to host additional clinics at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair next week. First shots of the Pfizer vaccine and doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available until supplies last.
The walk-in-only fair clinics will run from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 4; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.
Trending with the overall picture for the rest of the state and country, local vaccinations per week have declined since the vaccine rollout for the general public began in January. At the same time, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — has emerged as a more contagious strain.
The delta variant was first identified in India in October, according to the World Health Organization, and is now reflected in several subvariants in more than 60 countries. In the United States as of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the delta variant accounts for 83% of new coronavirus cases, up from about 50% the first week of July.
When vaccinated people are infected with the virus, both the WHO and CDC report, the vaccines are effective in protecting people from getting sick, and preventing more severe illness and death.
As of Monday morning, roughly 52.5% of St. Lawrence County’s total 108,047 residents have received at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health. Of the county’s adult population of residents at least 18 years old, about 62.1% have received at least one shot. Each figure represents about a one percentage point increase from two weeks ago.
The county Public Health Department is available to assist with vaccine clinic registration and answer questions at 315-386-2325, or SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.