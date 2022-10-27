CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Drugscan to provide lab services for the opioid treatment program in Canton.
The OTP opened in July and is housed in the county Human Services Center on Route 310. It offers a higher level of care for people with severe opioid use disorder — severe meaning daily intravenous drug users.
The OTP allows for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, which the Human Services Center already provided.
Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, it reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
St. Lawrence County Addiction Services is required by the state “to perform periodical laboratory testing for clients enrolled in the OTP” who are receiving treatment or medication for opioid use disorders, the resolution says.
“DRUGSCAN will provide the necessary lab services including all supplies, and will offer daily courier services for pickup of specimens,” it says.
The resolution says this service will cost $20,000 annually.
Jay S. Ulrich, director of community services, said during the meeting that the annual fee is an estimate based on numbers from Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions in Watertown, which has more OTP participants than St. Lawrence County. The fee here, he said, should be less.
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, asked how many OTP participants continue to use street drugs, to which Mr. Ulrich responded that it’s mixed.
“Some of them are very invested in recovery, and others are continuing to use meth,” Mr. Ulrich said.
Because the OTP is a harm-reduction program, Mr. Ulrich said using street drugs does not disqualify a patient from receiving services.
“If we cut them off,” he said, “they may get street drugs laced with fentanyl and overdose.”
In response to a question from Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, Mr. Ulrich said there is no one currently in the county jail using methadone, but some do use Suboxone. He said that those numbers are increasing.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Nov. 7. For more information, contact community services at 315-386-2048.
